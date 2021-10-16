STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: Mob forces girl to take off burkha, shoots video; two men let off after warning

No case has been registered in the connection with the incident that took place in Islam Nagar and a video of which went viral soon after, but preventive action had been taken under section 151 of IPC

Published: 16th October 2021 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 11:36 PM

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A girl was forced to remove her burkha and face covering by a group of people in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday afternoon after suspecting that the man on whose scooter she was riding pillion was a Hindu, police said.

No case has been registered in the connection with the incident that took place in Islam Nagar and a video of which went viral soon after, but preventive action had been taken under section 151 of IPC against two people, an official sad.

In the video, a man from the group, who is apparently shooting the video, is heard telling the girl that her act was disgracing her community, while some women can be seen trying to force her to show her face.

"A youth and the girl arrived in Islam Nagar in the afternoon.

Some people stopped them and asked the girl to take off her burkha and show her face.

It is suspected that the people believed the man was Hindu and the girl Muslim," Intkhedi police station in charge RS Verma told PTI.

"No case has been registered but preventive action under section 151 of IPC was taken against two men seen in the video, who were let off with a warning to not repeat such an act," he said.

