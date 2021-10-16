STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People want Congress to stand for their rights, 'save democracy', not fight among themselves: Rahul 

The former Congress chief said in India being a deprived, disadvantaged or an untouchable is not about physical touching but is about no one hearing them out no matter how much one cries.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves the AICC headquarters after attending the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said people of the country want the party to get up and fight for their rights and save democracy and not fight among themselves.

Addressing a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the former party chief said it does not matter who holds what post, but people are only interested in seeing a united Congress which should fight for the sustenance of democracy, the honour of the Constitution and the rights of the deprived and the disadvantaged classes.

He also cited the example of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, saying he turned emotional and cried over the telephone when Congress president Sonia Gandhi told him to assume charge after the resignation of Amarinder Singh.

Channi later endorsed what Rahul Gandhi said and told the CWC that he being a member of the Scheduled Caste community and coming from an ordinary background could never dreamt of becoming the chief minister, but Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have struck on the very core of inequality in society.

"The people expect the Congress to get up and fight for them instead of fighting amongst themselves.

It does not matter who holds what post, people are only interested in seeing a united Congress party which should fight for the sustenance of democracy, honour of the Constitution, and the rights of the deprived and the disadvantaged classes," Gandhi told the CWC, sources said.

"We need to fight injustice, inequality, division and discrimination in society irrespective of religion, caste, colour or background that the persons belongs to.

This is what the Congress is all about and this is what the people expect the Congress to be.

Those who are trying to weaken the Congress must also think about it," he also said.

Rahul Gandhi spoke about the attack on democracy and the Constitution and the constant attacks on the poor and the middle class and said the people wanted the Congress to stand up for them and their rights and fight against the inequalities in society.

The former Congress chief said in India being a deprived, disadvantaged or an untouchable is not about physical touching but is about no one hearing them out no matter how much one cries.

He said no one will give these sections the authority to decide their fate and future and the BJP mindset is that if someone is poor or an SC/ST, OBC or middle class then they are born to be ruled by an elite group of people and such people cannot be masters of their destiny.

He said when a Dalit, tribal or backward is not heard and when a person from minorities is attacked and people look the other way, it exposes the inherent disadvantage, differentiation and division in the society that the BJP and RSS seek to create.

Attacking the BJP, Gandhi told the CWC that for them they are the rulers and the entire community needs to be ruled by them as they think people do not know what is good or bad for them.

He said this spells a death knell for democracy, an anathema to the Constitution and derogation of BR Ambedkar's principle and the negation of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's India.

