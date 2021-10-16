Pulwama: Militants involved in Srinagar cop's killing gunned down in joined operation

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two militants, who were involved in killing of a civilian and a sub inspector in Srinagar, were killed in twin gunfights in Pulwama and Srinagar on Friday. In Wahibugh area of Pulwama, police, CRPF and army launched a joint cordon and search operation to trace militants in the afternoon.

When the militants fired on the search party, a gunfight took place in which militant was killed and an AK rifle along with magazine and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. The slain militant was identified as Shahid Basir Sheikh from downtown Srinagar.

Another gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Bemina area of Srinagar in the evening. The gunfight ended with the neutralisation of a militant of The Resistance Front. Sources identified the militant as Tanzeel from Habba Kadal area of downtown Srinagar.

Sheikh was involved in recent killing of Mohammad Shafi Dar, a Power Development Department (PDD) employee, on October 2, IG, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said adding that Tanzeel was involved in the killing of Sub Inspector Arshid Ahmed near Khanyar in downtown Srinagar on September 12.

Seven civilians including three minority community members and a street vendor from Bihar were shot dead by militants in Kashmir last week. Six of the civilian killings have taken place in Srinagar alone.

After the spate of civilian killings, security arrangements across the Srinagar and other parts of the Valley was increased. At least 10 militants, including a top Jaish commander, have been killed in seven gunfights in Kashmir this week.