Raipur: Detonator container slips in train, 4 CRPF jawans injured in blast

By PTI

RAIPUR: Four CRPF jawans were injured in a minor explosion after a container of detonators being shifted by them into a train accidentally slipped inside a coach when they were boarding it at Raipur railway station on Saturday morning, police said.

The special train was scheduled to carry the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to Jammu from Raipur, they said.

"A minor explosion was recorded in a special train of CRPF at Raipur railway station around 6.30 am today. The train was heading to Jammu from Jharsuguda (Odisha)," Raipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Agrawal said.

Four personnel suffered minor injuries in the incident, of whom head constable Chouhan Vikas Laxman was admitted to a private hospital here, while others left for their destination after being administered first aid, he added.

"The explosion occurred during the shifting of a container carrying detonators and HD cartridges. While shifting the container in train, it accidentally slipped in coach number-9, which led to the blast," Agrawal said.