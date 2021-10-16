RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks policy revamp on population

Manish Anand By

NEW DELHI: Hard Hindutva appeared on the horizon as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday pushed for revisiting the population policy, scorned at state control of temples, sought tough measures against illegal immigrants, regulation of internet-based OTT content and further “unification of J&K” with the rest of the country.

His annual Vijayadashmi address gave a glimpse of the agenda, as the NDA government at the Centre enters its eighth year in power, while the BJP will be up against a charged Opposition to defend party ruled states in polls next year. Bhagwat argued that the population percentage of religions of Indian origin has been consistently declining as against a rising Muslim head count.

He demanded a revamp of the population policy keeping the next 50 years in mind, adding it must be uniformly enforced across all communities and religions. Citing the situation in West Bengal and Assam, Bhagwat toughened his stance against illegal immigrants, demanding the withdrawal of the citizenship granted to some of them as also land ownership.

Turning to the issue of temple control, Bhagwat said in the South they are mostly run by the state, though they lack proper governance, with interference by people who are “irreligious and unethical heretics”. Stressing on collectivism, which is seen as a message for the consolidation of Hindus castes, Bhagwat sought to restore the status of temples as the fulcrum of society, which can spur Hindu revivalism.

Bhagwat saw in the targeted killings of minorities in Kashmir a clear design to stoke fear. Noting that there had been gains after the abrogation of Article 370, Bhagwat sought further integration of J&K, which is likely to be an indication for easing curbs on outsiders for settling and doing business there. Expressing anguish over the face-off between Assam and Mizoram police, he asked, “Are we not citizens of the same country?”

