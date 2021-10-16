STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks policy revamp on population

Bhagwat argued that the population percentage of religions of Indian origin has been consistently declining as against a rising Muslim head count.

Published: 16th October 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during his annual Vijaya Dashami address in Nagpur. (Photo | ANI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hard Hindutva appeared on the horizon as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday pushed for revisiting the population policy, scorned at state control of temples, sought tough measures against illegal immigrants, regulation of internet-based OTT content and further “unification of J&K” with the rest of the country.

His annual Vijayadashmi address gave a glimpse of the agenda, as the NDA government at the Centre enters its eighth year in power, while the BJP will be up against a charged Opposition to defend party ruled states in polls next year. Bhagwat argued that the population percentage of religions of Indian origin has been consistently declining as against a rising Muslim head count.

He demanded a revamp of the population policy keeping the next 50 years in mind, adding it must be uniformly enforced across all communities and religions. Citing the situation in West Bengal and Assam, Bhagwat toughened his stance against illegal immigrants, demanding the withdrawal of the citizenship granted to some of them as also land ownership.

Turning to the issue of temple control, Bhagwat said in the South they are mostly run by the state, though they lack proper governance, with interference by people who are “irreligious and unethical heretics”. Stressing on collectivism, which is seen as a message for the consolidation of Hindus castes, Bhagwat sought to restore the status of temples as the fulcrum of society, which can spur Hindu revivalism.

Bhagwat saw in the targeted killings of minorities in Kashmir a clear design to stoke fear. Noting that there had been gains after the abrogation of Article 370, Bhagwat sought further integration of J&K, which is likely to be an indication for easing curbs on outsiders for settling and doing business there. Expressing anguish over the face-off between Assam and Mizoram police, he asked, “Are we not citizens of the same country?”

Where he stands

  • Temples: Hand over operating rights of Hindu temples to Hindus. Wealth of Hindu temples must be used for worship of deities and welfare of Hindu community only
  • J&K: Targeted killings of national minded citizens — especially Hindus — to destroy their morale and
  • re-establish a reign of terror
  • Taliban: Its stance has alternated between Kashmir and peace talks. Our military must be prepared for all eventualities
  • Bitcoins: Clandestine, uncontrolled currency; has potential to destabilise economy
  • OTT platforms: Broadcasts unregulated; difficult to predict how it will affect society. But how anti-national forces wish to use it is wellknown
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindutva Mohan Bhagwat RSS RSS chief population population policy
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp