Singhu border lynching case: Another 'Nihang' arrested from Amritsar district

Officials said that Narain Singh, belonging to the Sikhs' Nihang order, was arrested by the Amritsar Rural police at Amarkot village near Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district.

Published: 16th October 2021 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel with accused Nihang Singh for his alleged involvement in the murder of Lakhbir Singh, who was killed at a farmers agitation site in Delhi

Police personnel with accused Nihang Singh for his alleged involvement in the murder of Lakhbir Singh, who was killed at a farmers agitation site in Delhi. (Photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Another Nihang, Narain Singh, was arrested on Saturday in the killing of a Schedule Caste man at the Singhu border on Friday. He was arrested by the Punjab Police and will be handed over to the Haryana Police even as Sarabjit Singh, who was arrested yesterday, was sent to seven days police custody by a court in Sonipat.

Narain was today arrested from Amarkot village of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar. Senior Superintendent of Police Amritsar (Rural) Rakesh Kaushal said "We arrested Narain from his village Amarkot as we had information that after committing the crime he came back in order flee. The police surrounded his village as he tried to escape and arrested him."

​ALSO READ | Singhu border lynching: Victim's family says he was 'god-fearing', demands high-level probe

"During the questioning he admitted that he cut the left leg of the deceased as he attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. He claimed the deceased admitted to them that he desecrated the Guru Granth Sahib. He will be handed over the Haryana Police," Kaushal said.

Meanwhile, around 15 Schedule Caste organizations submitted a memorandum to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes demanding stringent action against those who killed 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh. They urged the commission to ensure a fair investigation.

