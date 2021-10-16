STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SP, BSP district chiefs among seven held for 17-year-old girl's rape in Uttar Pradesh

A case was registered at Sadar Kotwali police station on October 12 against 25 people -- including the victim's father and uncle -- and three unknown persons.

Published: 16th October 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Earlier, four people were arrested in connection with the case. (Representational Image)

By PTI

LALTIPUR: Seven people, including the district presidents of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, have so far been arrested in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl here, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak said the arrests were made following the girl's complaint that she was raped for five years in different parts of the city and named 25 people in her complaint along with three unknown persons.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: Relative held for rape, murder of 13-year-old girl

A case was registered at Sadar Kotwali police station on October 12 against 25 people -- including the victim's father and uncle -- and three unknown persons.

The SP said a hotel in Mirzapur district was raided on Friday from where Tilak Yadav and Deepak Ahirvar, the SP and BSP district chiefs of Lalitpur respectively, and an engineer named Mahendra Dubey were arrested.

The three were produced before a local court, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

Earlier, four people were arrested in connection with the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rapes in Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party Bahujan Samaj Party
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp