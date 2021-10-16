STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three killed, nine injured after coming in contact with live wire in Jharkhand 

The incident took place in Dumartoli Mohalla when the labourers, carrying a concrete mixture machine, touched the live wire that was hanging loose, officials said.

Published: 16th October 2021 02:27 PM

The injured are undergoing treatment at Gumla Sadar Hospital and RIMS (Representational Photo)

By PTI

GUMLA: Three labourers, including two women, were killed and nine others injured after they came in contact with a high-tension electricity wire in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Saturday.

Two of them died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, on Saturday, a police officer said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Gumla Sadar Hospital and RIMS, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Gumla Shishir Kumar Sinha has announced ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manish Chandra Lal said an investigation is underway.

