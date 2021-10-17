45 stolen gas cylinders recovered in Uttar Pradesh, four men held in theft case

By PTI

MATHURA: Mathura police made a breakthrough in a gas cylinder theft case as four men were arrested and 45 LPG cylinders recovered on Sunday from an abandoned building in Mahmudgarhi village here, officials said.

"Gang leader Gaurav from Mathura along with three more accused have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab two more members of the gang," Mathura SSP Gaurav Grover said.

He said two country-made .315 bore pistols with two live and one used cartridges along with some tools used for breaking locks have also been recovered.

The arrested accused are Gaurav from Mathura, Rehan and Sonu who are both from Mursan town in Hathras district and Naveen from Aligarh, police said.

The vehicle used for transporting the robbed gas cylinders has also been identified, officials said.

On October 13, over 50 LPG cylinders were stolen from Surir-based Bhagwan Devi gas agency's godown after the accused injured a woman and her son who were sleeping inside the place.

Based on a tip-off, a joint operation of the SOG, surveillance and Surir police station officials zeroed in on an abandoned irrigation department building near the Ganga canal in Mahmudgarhi where they recovered the gas cylinders.

Police are in search of the two other accused who are evading arrest and also loooking out for the rest of the stolen LPG cylinders.