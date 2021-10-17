STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Admissions for DU's third cut-off list to start on Oct 18, 'special cut-off' announcement on Oct 25

After the third cut-off, a special cut-off will be declared on October 25 for candidates who were eligible but could not or did not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs for whatsoever reasons.

Delhi University

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The admissions for undergraduate courses under Delhi University's third cut-off list will commence from Monday, October 18, 2021.

The aspirants will have time till October 21 to apply for the course of their choice.

The last day to pay the fees will be October 25.

Over 51,000 candidates have already secured admissions under the two lists with colleges also over-admitting students to certain popular courses.

The Delhi University released the third cut-off on Saturday, October 16, 2021, with the required marks for admission to courses seeing a decline of 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent and popular courses still available in colleges.

Even though the cut-offs continue to remain on the higher side, there is a glimmer of hope for students as seats are still available.

According to the guidelines, the declaration of special cut-offs will be subject to the availability of vacant seats in the respective programme.

The special cut-off will be the last declared cut-off of the respective programme in a college.

"For example, if in a college, the first cut-off for B.Sc (H) Mathematics for a specific category was 98 per cent and the college did not declare second and third cut-off for the programme in that category and seats remained vacant later, then special cut-off for B.Sc (H) Mathematics for that specific category for college A will be 98 per cent," according to the guidelines.

Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier three cut-off lists will not be allowed to participate in the special cut-offs.
 

