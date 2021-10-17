STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Anti-Pak protests against killing of civilians, soldiers by terrorists held in Jammu 

The protesters belonging to different groups set ablaze effigies of the Pakistani government to denounce its continued support to the terror activities in the Union Territory.

Published: 17th October 2021 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel in position at the encounter site in Bhatadurian area of Mendhar in J&K's Poonch district.

Security personnel in position at the encounter site in Bhatadurian area of Mendhar in J&K's Poonch district. (File photo | ANI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Several groups on Sunday, October 17, 2021, staged anti-Pakistan protests at different places here to condemn the killing of civilians and security personnel by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The fresh protests in different parts of Jammu and border district of Poonch came a day after terrorists shot dead two non-locals, Arvind Kumar Sah of Bihar and Saghir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh, in separate attacks in Srinagar and Pulwama districts.

The protesters belonging to different groups set ablaze effigies of the Pakistani government to denounce its continued support to the terror activities in the Union Territory.

They also paid rich tributes to nine army personnel who lost their lives during the ongoing search and cordon operation in Surankote and Mendhar forests in Poonch district.

Shiv Sena Dogra Front activists staged a protest at Rani Park, All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference at circular road, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal outside Press Club, Jammu West Assembly Movement at New Plot and Rajput Karni Sena at Tawi bridge, the officials said.

Activists of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) also staged a demonstration at Poonch district, they said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti Pakistan protest Jammu Kashmir Poonch All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference Shiv Sena Dogra Front Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp