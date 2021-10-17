STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP national office-bearers to meet on October 18; Polls, farmers' protests may be discussed

Upcoming assembly elections, the ongoing farmers' agitation, Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Singhu border killing, and Covid vaccination drives may be discussed.

Published: 17th October 2021 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP's national office-bearers will meet on Monday, October 18, 2021, to discuss a host of issues ranging from the upcoming five state assembly polls to the farmers' agitation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP president J P Nadda will chair the meeting which will be attended by all its leaders who hold organisational responsibilities at the national level besides its spokespersons.

The meeting assumes significance as it will take place after a considerable gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of the party's national executive meeting next month.

Official sources said the party's campaign for the assembly elections will come up for extensive discussion in the meeting.

The ongoing farmers' agitation against the three central agriculture laws, the recent violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight persons, including four farmers, died and the murder of a Dalit at Singhu border, one of the protest sites, may also feature in the discussion, they said. The opposition has mounted pressure on the ruling BJP over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The ongoing vaccination drive against the coronavirus is also among the matters expected to be discussed.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP president J P Nadda BJP meeting BJP farmers protest BJP national office bearers
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp