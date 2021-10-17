STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consultation to be held post Diwali on entry for single-dose beneficaries: Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope

Rajesh Tope said people were facing hardships due to the 12 to 16 week gap between two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Published: 17th October 2021 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JALNA: The COVID-19 task force and senior officials will be consulted after Diwali to see if people who have received just one dose of the vaccine can be allowed entry into malls and trains, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, Tope, however, added that a final decision on this issue would be taken by the chief minister.

He admitted that COVID-19 cases were on the decline in the state.

