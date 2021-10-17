STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco appointed Goa Congress working president

The All India Congress Committee appointed MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco as working president of the party's Goa unit.

Published: 17th October 2021 10:01 PM

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The All India Congress Committee appointed MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco as working president of the party's Goa unit.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, in a release issued on Sunday, said the party president had approved the proposal of the appointment of working president and treasurer of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee.

While Lourenco, MLA from Curtorim, has been made working president, James Andrade has been named treasurer.

