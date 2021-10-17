STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' stir: PIL at Supreme Court seeks early hearing over removal of protesters

The body of Lakhbir Singh (35) from Punjab's Tarn Taran, was found tied to an overturned police barricade at the site where farmers are protesting three Central farm laws for over 10 months.

Published: 17th October 2021 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  A day after a man's body with hand chopped off was found at the farmers' protest site at the Singhu border, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing of a pending petition which has sought removal of protestors.

The body of Lakhbir Singh (35) from Punjab's Tarn Taran, was found tied to an overturned police barricade at the site where farmers are protesting three Central farm laws for over 10 months. His body bore multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons and the incident is being blamed on a group of Nihangs.

Referring to the incident, a fresh plea has been filed for urgent hearing of the PIL, pending since March this year, which said, "The right to freedom of speech and expression cannot supersede the right to life and if this protest is allowed to go in like this, the nation at large will be at a loss."

The interim application has been filed by Swati Goel and Sanjeev Newar in their pending PIL through 
lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha. Meanwhile, the top court is also hearing a separate plea of a Noida resident Monicca Agrawaal.

She has sought the removal of blockades saying earlier it took 20 minutes to reach Delhi and now it is taking over two hours and that people of the area are facing hardships due to the protests at the UP Gate on the Delhi border. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Farmers stir Farmers protest Farm laws Singhu border Farmers protestors
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp