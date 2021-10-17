STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand; schools, Anganwadis to close in Dehradun on Oct 18

All government and private schools, and Anganwadis will remain closed on October 18 due to a heavy rain alert in the state.

Published: 17th October 2021 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand flood

Representational Image (Photo | Express)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Monday, October 18, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

All government and private schools, and Anganwadis will remain closed on October 18 due to a heavy rain alert in the state.

In an order on Sunday, The District Magistrate (DM) Dehradun, R Rajesh Kumar said, "Due to heavy rain alert in the state "All schools and Anganwadis in the district to remain closed on 18th October 2021".

IMD had issued a red alert for heavy rains in the state on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17 to19, informed Chief Minister Office (CMO).

"India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17-19 and writes to the state government to remain alert and make necessary arrangements," stated CMO. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD India Meteorological Department Uttarakhand rain forecast Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar Uttarakhand anganwadis
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp