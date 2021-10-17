STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Internal democracy in Congress a sham, party busy with self-certification: BJP

The BJP on Saturday took jibes at Congress on the opening statement in its working committee meeting where Sonia Gandhi said she is a full time and hands-on president of the outfit.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday took jibes at Congress on the opening statement in its working committee meeting where Sonia Gandhi said she is a full time and hands-on president of the outfit. Citing demands raised by senior leaders of the grand old party, BJP claimed that internal democracy in Congress is a sham and the party is busy with self-certification for some of its key leaders.

"There's a kind of musical chair going on in Congress, which is engrossed in self-certification for a few of its leaders, while attempts are being made to hide failures of key functionaries," said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

The BJP stated that Congress has shown least regard for democratic norms, which had been evident from tomatoes thrown at the residence of senior leader Kapil Sibal after he raised questions on leadership.  Bhatia also said Congress has not been able to play the role of an Opposition party, failing to react on issues of public interest.

"Congress has shown political opportunism in choosing to react to issues. It maintained silence on the police lathicharge on farmers in Rajasthan and Punjab. It has also not been able to address the issue of growing atrocities against Scheduled Castes in Rajasthan," added Bhatia.

The BJP spokesperson added that the working committee meeting was essentially a grouping to protect the self-interests of one family only.

