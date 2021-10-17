Jaipur Diary: All that is happening in 'Pink City'

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Grandmom completes Srinagar to Leh bicycle trip

Jaipur's Iron Lady Renu Shashikant Singhi has recorded another amazing feat. The 55-year-old grandmother of two pedalled nearly 420 km from Srinagar to Leh to become the first woman from Rajasthan to achieve this distinction. Seven cyclists from the state participated in this ride. The 55-year-old Renu was the only female in the group.

From Srinagar, they went through Sonamarg, Kargil, Budh Kharbu and Saspol to reach Leh, cycling 80 to 120 km every day. Renu started cycling five years ago to stay fit. Later, she joined Jaipur Cycling Club. She credits JCC president Sunil Sharma for motivating her.

CM Ashok Gehlot watching movies to stay hale and hearty

After angioplasty, doctors have advised lifestyle changes to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. They have asked Gehlot to watch good movies and webseries which have a relaxing effect on the mind and promote positive thoughts that are healthy for the heart. Following this advice, the CM has started watching movies and webseries.

During a virtual programme on Girl's Day, Gehlot said, "I don’t watch movies but last night I saw a film after some 20-25 years. Doctors told me to watch movies and webseries and change my lifestyle because my heart is still in trouble. I watched the movie Mother India."

Gehlot had angioplasty on August 27 but after a spell of rest he has recently got back to political activities and attending programmes of the state government and his party Congress.

School in tribal area among world's top 100

The Mandwa Government Higher Secondary School in the tribal area of Kotra in Udaipur district has been named among the top 100 schools of the world. T4 Education, a global organisation that provides rankings in the field of education, selected six schools from India. Mandwa Government HSS is the only one from Rajasthan.

The feat of the school with over 300 children is special, considering that literacy rate in this tribal tehsil is just 27 per cent, according to the 2011 Census. It lacked basic facilities but now the school has become a role model.

Miss Rajasthan 2021 speaks out for girls

Jaipur's Mansi Rathore became Miss Rajasthan 2021 at a grand finale in Jaipur. She won ahead of 28 other finalists. The 20-year-old is an arts graduate doing B Ed. After winning the crown, Mansi said, "When I thought of going for the pageant, my mother gave me full support. I did not get much support from my father."

Mansi added that she was nervous but 'a special friend' boosted her confidence. "Girls in Rajasthan are not able to participate in beauty pageants regularly due to the fear of society and family. This stops them from moving forward in life," said Miss Rajasthan.