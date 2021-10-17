STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu & Kashmir encounter: Bodies of two missing soldiers including JCO found in Poonch district

Earlier on October 11, five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed when terrorists attacked a search party in Poonch's Surankote forest.

Published: 17th October 2021 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Indian army

Security personnel inspect near an encounter site. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a soldier who had gone missing after a gunfight with militants in the Nar Khas forest area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, have been killed and their bodies recovered, the army said on Saturday. 

Their bodies were found during the operation in the forest area, which continued for the sixth day on Saturday.

The army had launched a massive search operation in the forest area of Poonch after two soldiers, including Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh, went missing following Thursday's gunfight in Poonch.

More reinforcements, including special forces para commandos, joined the operation. The search operation was widened and more areas brought under the cordon. The army also used helicopters in the search. 

Defence spokesman in Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand, said thay communication with the two soldiers was disrupted on October 14 evening. An army official said the troops were moving cautiously in the dense forest area and that there have been two major gunfights since October 11.

In the gunfight at the Nar Khas forest area on Thursday evening, two soldiers, Vikram Singh Negi Yogambar Singh, were killed. On October 11, a JCO and four soldiers were killed in a village close to Dera Ki Gali in Surankote, Poonch. DIG (Poonch-Rajouri range) Vivek Gupta said the dense forest area was providing natural cover. "We believe that we have pinpointed their position in a particular area," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Poonch Rajouri
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp