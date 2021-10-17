Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemns 'despicable terror attack' in Kulgam
Manoj Sinha condemned the despicable terror attack in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the security forces will give a befitting reply.
SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday condemned the "despicable terror attack" in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the security forces will give a befitting reply.
Terrorists shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir on Sunday, the latest in a series of attacks on non-locals, officials said.
"I strongly condemn the despicable terror attack on Civilians in Kulgam. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of injured," Sinha said in a tweet.
He was reacting to the killing of two nob-local labourers in Kulgam district earlier in the evening.
"Our security force will give a befitting reply to terrorists. J&K govt stand by the families in this time of grief," the LG said.