Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemns 'despicable terror attack' in Kulgam

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday condemned the "despicable terror attack" in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the security forces will give a befitting reply.

Terrorists shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir on Sunday, the latest in a series of attacks on non-locals, officials said.

"I strongly condemn the despicable terror attack on Civilians in Kulgam. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of injured," Sinha said in a tweet.

He was reacting to the killing of two nob-local labourers in Kulgam district earlier in the evening.

"Our security force will give a befitting reply to terrorists. J&K govt stand by the families in this time of grief," the LG said.