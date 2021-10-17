STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kashmiris not involved in recent civilian killings, conspiracy to defame them: Farooq Abdullah

"These killings are unfortunate and done under a conspiracy. Kashmiris are not involved in these killings. It is an attempt to defame Kashmiris," Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah said.

Published: 17th October 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday, October 17, 2021, said Kashmiris were not involved in the recent civilian killings in the union territory and that these attacks were carried under a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris.

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said these killings were an attempt to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

"These killings are unfortunate and done under a conspiracy. Kashmiris are not involved in these killings. It is an attempt to defame Kashmiris," Abdullah told reporters here.

Two non-locals were shot dead by militants in Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Before that, seven civilians, including four from minority communities, were killed by terrorists in Kashmir, triggering fear among the people in the Valley and criticism of the security apparatus by political parties.

Asked about the NSA level talks between India and Pakistan, Abdullah said any initiative that leads to friendship is welcome.

"We should pray and hope that there is friendship between the two countries and we can live (in peace)," he added.

