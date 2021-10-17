STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Four RPSF jawans injured as gun goes off while being cleaned

Four jawans of the RPSF were injured when an automatic gun accidentally went off while it was being cleaned in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 17th October 2021 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Four jawans of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) were injured on Sunday when an automatic gun accidentally went off while it was being cleaned in Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi town, an official said.

The incident occurred in the guard running room of the railway station at Itarsi, about 95 kilometres from the state capital, Archana Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Railway), Itarsi, told PTI over phone.

"In an accidental firing during the cleaning of an automatic gun, four RPSF jawans were injured by shrapnel on Sunday afternoon. They were admitted in Hoshangabad's Narmada Hospital," she said.

Narmada Hospital's media in-charge Manoj Saran said the condition of jawan Tinku Dharmpal was serious, while his colleagues Jagmohan Gurjar, Sumit Kumar and Raju did not suffer any serious injuries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh RPSF
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp