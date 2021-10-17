Madhya Pradesh: Four RPSF jawans injured as gun goes off while being cleaned

By PTI

BHOPAL: Four jawans of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) were injured on Sunday when an automatic gun accidentally went off while it was being cleaned in Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi town, an official said.

The incident occurred in the guard running room of the railway station at Itarsi, about 95 kilometres from the state capital, Archana Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Railway), Itarsi, told PTI over phone.

"In an accidental firing during the cleaning of an automatic gun, four RPSF jawans were injured by shrapnel on Sunday afternoon. They were admitted in Hoshangabad's Narmada Hospital," she said.

Narmada Hospital's media in-charge Manoj Saran said the condition of jawan Tinku Dharmpal was serious, while his colleagues Jagmohan Gurjar, Sumit Kumar and Raju did not suffer any serious injuries.