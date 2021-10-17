STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Former Nanded MP Khatgaonkar quits BJP, joins Congress

Former Nanded MP Bhaskar Patil Khatgaonkar had left the Congress seven years ago.

Published: 17th October 2021 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NANDED/AURANGABAD: Former Nanded MP Bhaskar Patil Khatgaonkar on Sunday, October 17, 2021, quit the BJP and joined the Congress, which he had left seven years ago, along with former MLA Omprakash Pokarna.

Khatgaonkar said he earlier was an opponent of Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan but not anymore, adding that he liked the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but "I need to be in the Congress if our activists have to get justice".

Chavan welcomed Khatgaonkar and Pokarna into the party, tweeting that their presence would strengthen the Congress in not just Nanded but all of Marathwada.

