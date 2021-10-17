Manipur celebrates 50 years of India’s victory of 1971 war

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Northeastern State of Manipur on Saturday celebrated 50 years of victory of the Indian armed forces in 1971 war against Pakistan Army. The event was attended by the top echelons of political and military leadership.

Lt Col Mohit Vaishanav, Defence PRO Manipur said the event was to welcome the victory flame as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations. “Chief Minister N Biren Singh, IG Assam Rifles (South), Red Shield Division Commander, DGP Manipur attended the programme with a large public participation,” he told.

Lt Gen Manoj Pandey, Eastern Army Commander also gave a complimentary video message. Vincent Ekka, son of Param Vir Chakra awardee Lance naik Albert Ekka who laid down his life during the 1971 war was also present at the event.

Victory flame was started in December 2020 to mark the 50 years of 1971 war. The four victory flames were flagged off from Delhi in four directions which will cover the whole country before they converge at the same place in December 2021.

The celebrations also included a friendly football exhibition match between renowned football clubs of Manipur. Event was attended by Bollywood actor Anuskha Sharma, former national football Captain Bhaichung Bhutia. Silver Olympic Medal Winner Mirabai Chanu, Mary Kom and Vijender Singh were also present during the event.