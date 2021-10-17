STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manipur celebrates 50 years of India’s victory of 1971 war

Lt Col Mohit Vaishanav, Defence PRO Manipur said the event was to welcome the victory flame as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations.

Published: 17th October 2021 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh with the victory flame as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Northeastern State of Manipur on Saturday celebrated 50 years of victory of the Indian armed forces in 1971 war against Pakistan Army. The event was attended by the top echelons of political and military leadership.

Lt Col Mohit Vaishanav, Defence PRO Manipur said the event was to welcome the victory flame as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations. “Chief Minister N Biren Singh, IG Assam Rifles (South), Red Shield Division Commander, DGP Manipur attended the programme with a large public participation,” he told.

Lt Gen Manoj Pandey, Eastern Army Commander also gave a complimentary video message. Vincent Ekka, son of Param Vir Chakra awardee Lance naik Albert Ekka who laid down his life during the 1971 war was also present at the event.

Victory flame was started in December 2020 to mark the 50 years of 1971 war. The four victory flames were flagged off from Delhi in four directions which will cover the whole country before they converge at the same place in December 2021.

The celebrations also included a friendly football exhibition match between renowned football clubs of Manipur. Event was attended by Bollywood actor Anuskha Sharma, former national football Captain Bhaichung Bhutia. Silver Olympic Medal Winner Mirabai Chanu, Mary Kom and Vijender Singh were also present during the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur 1971 war India Pakistan war Biren Singh
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp