Open for alliance with like-minded parties, says Goa BJP chief ahead of polls

Published: 17th October 2021 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP flags. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Saturday said his party was open to alliances with like-minded outfits for the 2022 Assembly polls.

He said the entry of new political parties in the state was discussed during the recent visit of Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah here.

Replying to a query on whether the BJP would tie up with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, he said "the door was open for all like-minded parties who think of the welfare of Goa, including MGP".

However, he added that the BJP, in the current political situation, would win a majority on its own in the 40-member Assembly in the 2022 polls.

