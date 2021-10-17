Peace has come to BTR like a daughter-in-law to her marital home: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

By PTI

TAMULPUR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sunday said peace has come to Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) like a daughter-in-law who has shifted to her marital home and urged the people to repose their faith in the ruling NDA once again in the by-poll in the state.

Sarma, who was addressing an election rally for UPPL candidate here, said that people's vote in favour of BJP and its allies in the state has brought permanent peace in BTR.

By-polls for five Assembly seats of the state are scheduled on October 30 and counting of votes will be held on November 2.

Sarma said, "Just as a buwari (Assamese for daughter-in-law) comes permanently to her new home after her wedding, lasting shanti (peace) has come to Bodoland Territorial Region of the state...We will work together to ensure that this peace remains and development takes place".

The chief minister said a few youths who had continued to carry on in the path of violence have also now returned to the mainstream.

"There is no sound of guns in BTR anymore, permanent peace and harmony have been established...After the peace agreement between All Bodo Students Union, National Democratic Front of Bodoland and the government last year, there has been no violence in BTR."

He said ten years ago none would have thought that BJP flags would be waving in BTR and that the BJP, UPPL, AGP will come together to form the government.

Peace and development in BTR have been possible by "just one push of the finger" to vote for the BJP-led alliance.

He said, "This paribartan (change) has come through just a vote. No one has to agitate anymore or take up guns for their rightful demands. Just one push of the finger is enough to bring the change."

Assuring that all pre-poll promises of development will be kept by the NDA in the state, Sarma announced that a new bridge would be constructed over Pagladia river at Khairani in Tamulpur constituency.

Another bridge over the same river at Jartaluk is nearing completion and the work for a medical college and hospital in the town will commence shortly.

Tamulpur will itself become a full-fledged district by Republic Day next year, he added.

The chief minister also urged the people to take both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and recounted how the virus had claimed the late Tamulpur MLA, necessitating the by-poll.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister took stock of the progress of several developmental projects in Baksa district, under which Tamulpur falls currently, an official statement said here.