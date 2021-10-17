STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna: Centre asks stakeholders to focus on completion of projects

The ministry said that an exercise to this effect should be carried out to highlight the cities and towns where targets have been achieved.

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Kumar Vikram
NEW DELHI: As the government's flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna scheme is set to reach its mission period next March, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has asked the stakeholders and implementing agencies that the focus should be on completion of the houses.

So far, nearly 51 lakh units have been completed out of sanctioned 113.56 lakh across the states. In a meeting of the central monitoring committee, the focus was on completing the projects.

States and UTs have been asked to declare cities and districts, which have achieved 100 per cent completion as 'HFA Achieved'. The ministry said that an exercise to this effect should be carried out to highlight the cities and towns where targets have been achieved.

"States and implementing agencies should adopt a focused approach for grounding of sanctioned houses and ensuring their completion and occupancy within stipulated time by the identified beneficiaries," said a senior official of the ministry.

Stakeholders have been tiold that new sanction should be allowed only in cases of cancellation or curtailment of the housing units. While proposing cancellation of houses, states should ensure that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of the benefits under the scheme.

As per ministry data, a total of 113.56 lakh houses have been sanctioned, out of which 87.95 lakh are grounded and 50.83 lakh have been completed or delivered. So far, as financial progress of the mission is concerned, Rs 1,12,898 crore have been released.

