STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six cops suspended after Rs 25 lakh stolen from police station in Agra

Six police personnel were suspended for negligence after cash worth Rs 25 lakh was stolen from custody at Jagdishpura police station.

Published: 17th October 2021 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes

By PTI

AGRA: Six police personnel were suspended for "negligence" on Sunday after cash worth Rs 25 lakh was stolen from custody at Jagdishpura police station here, officials said.

The Station House Officer of the police station was among the personnel suspended following the theft.

Additional Director General (ADG), Agra zone, Rajeev Krishna said Rs 25 lakh was stolen from the 'maalkhana' (place where confiscated items are stored by police) of the Jagdishpura police station.

He said the incident took place on Saturday night.

"About four days ago, there was a recovery of Rs 24 lakh and four kg gold in a criminal case at the police station. Besides, there was cash at the warehouse from past criminal recoveries," he said.

"The gold and weapons placed at the warehouse are not missing," said the ADG.

The Station House Officer, a Sub-Inspector, the Head Muharrir (Clerk), and three constables were suspended for showing "negligence", he said.

"Directions have been given to the SSP, Agra to investigate this case and it will be worked out on a priority basis," he added.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vikas Kumar told reporters that the incident came to light when the head clerk at the police station noticed the 'maalkhana' was in a haphazard state after he came back from his morning tea on Sunday.

When he checked with the inventory, he found that a sum of Rs 25 lakh confiscated in cash was missing from the warehouse, Kumar said.

CCTV footage and other records are being checked to identify the culprits, he added.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the incident, police said, adding that an investigation is on in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agra Agra Police
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp