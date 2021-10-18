STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

26 arrested for attacking police, violating COVID protocol in Jharkhand during Dussehra program

The incident had taken place at Barkipona village under Rajrappa police station of the district on October 16.

Published: 18th October 2021 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

RAMGARH: A total 26 of the 71 people named in an FIR have been arrested in connection with the attack on police personnel over 'Ravana Dahan' (burning the effigy of Ravana) in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The incident had taken place at Barkipona village under Rajrappa police station of the district on October 16.

A case under various sections of the IPC, including section 307 (murder attempt) had been registered against 71 people by name and 200 others in connection with the violent attacks on police personnel when the force tried to stop the burning an effigy of the mythical ten-headed king Ravana due to the COVID-19 protocol issued by the state government, Ramgarh superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar said.

Deputy superintendent of police (Headquarters), Sanjiv Kumar Mishra and the officer-in-charge of Rajrappa police station, Vipin Kumar, were injured in the attack and admitted to the sadar hospital, Kumar told reporters here.

The villagers defying the COVID standard operating procedure had tried to burn an effigy of King Ravana a day after Dusshera in the presence of a large crowd.

When the police tried to stop them, they pelted stones at its personnel.

The Jharkhand government had restricted the burning of Ravana effigies as a preventive measure to check the spread of the COVID-19, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dussehra Jharkhand Jharkhand Coronavirus Jharkhand Police
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp