At 86 per cent, Goa tops crime detection in country, CM Pramod Sawant tells Assembly

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa, with a crime detection rate of 86 per cent, tops among states of India, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Assembly on Monday.

He said the figure was 93 per cent for 2020 and 86 per cent for the current year so far.

"Crime detection was the highest in Goa. Last year, there were 34 murders in the state and this year, so far, the figure is 16," he told the House.

He added that the Verification of Tenants Bill will be introduced in the current session.