STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

At 86 per cent, Goa tops crime detection in country, CM Pramod Sawant tells Assembly

Goa, with a crime detection rate of 86 per cent, tops among states of India, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Assembly.

Published: 18th October 2021 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa, with a crime detection rate of 86 per cent, tops among states of India, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Assembly on Monday.

He said the figure was 93 per cent for 2020 and 86 per cent for the current year so far.

"Crime detection was the highest in Goa. Last year, there were 34 murders in the state and this year, so far, the figure is 16," he told the House.

He added that the Verification of Tenants Bill will be introduced in the current session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Goa crime Pramod Sawant Goa assembly
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp