Aviation Minister Scindia virtually flags off Alliance Air flight connecting three northeastern cities

The Alliance Air flight will traverse on Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizwal-Shillong route four days a week, the ministry's statement noted.

Published: 18th October 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses a press conference in Delhi.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday virtually flagged of an Alliance Air flight that connects Kolkata with northeastern cities, including Guwahati, Aizawl and Shillong, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday.

Alliance Air will be operating this flight using its ATR-72 aircraft, it mentioned.

Scindia stated that most of the ATR-72 aircraft of Alliance Air are deployed on the northeastern routes.

"Today, we are further establishing seamless connectivity across entire northeast India by connecting four cities with one flight," he stated.

