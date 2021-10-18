STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Can't cut corners': WHO seeks more data on Covaxin before decision on emergency use listing

The agency said that when the information provided addresses all questions raised, the WHO and the technical advisory group will complete the assessment and come to a final recommendation 

Published: 18th October 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The wait for emergency use listing (EUL) of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin by the World Health Organisation is set to get longer as the UN health body on Monday said that it had sought additional inputs from the vaccine maker.

Covaxin EUL by the WHO is particularly significant for those planning international travel as it will also pave the way for recognition by many countries.

In a statement, the WHO said while it is aware that many people are waiting for its recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the EUL, it clarified that it “cannot cut corners' before recommending a product for emergency use.

“We must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective,” said the agency.

ALSO READ: Mix-and-match vaccines highly effective against COVID-19: Lancet study

It also said that Bharat Biotech - the manufacturer of Covaxin - has been submitting data to the WHO on a rolling basis and WHO experts have reviewed the data.

“WHO is expecting one additional piece of information from the company today. The timeframe for the WHO EUL procedure is dependent on how quickly a company producing the vaccine is able to provide the data required for WHO to evaluate the vaccine’s quality, safety, efficacy and its suitability for low- and middle-income countries,” said the body.

The agency said that when the information provided addresses all questions raised, the WHO and the technical advisory group will complete the assessment and come to a final recommendation on whether to grant EUL to the vaccine.

On its part, the vaccine maker, supported by the Indian government, has been pushing for the recommendation by the WHO which was expected to come in September but was deferred to October due to the requirement for additional data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WHO Covaxin Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp