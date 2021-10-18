STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI arrests one, books J&K Grameen Bank branch head in bribery case

A case was registered against both the branch head and the arrested person and further investigation has begun.

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The CBI on Monday booked a branch head of J&K Grameen Bank after its sleuths caught a man accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 on his behalf for sanctioning a housing loan in Kathua district, a spokesperson of the agency said.

A complaint was received from a person claiming that the branch head was demanding Rs 50,000 from him through a private person for processing and sanctioning a housing loan of Rs 20 lakh in favour of his father, the spokesperson said.

Acting on the complaint, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths laid a trap and caught the individual while he was accepting Rs 20,000 as an installment of the bribe, the spokesperson said.

A case was registered against both the branch head and the arrested person and further investigation has begun.

Searches are also being conducted at the premises of both the accused at Kathua, the spokesperson said.

