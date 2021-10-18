STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE issues clarification against fake datesheet for 10th, 12th

Published: 18th October 2021 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

CBSE

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday clarified that it has not released any official notification on the first term exam datesheet for Classes 10 and 12.

"It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake datesheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now," the board said in a tweet.

The CBSE had last week said that the first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December and the datesheet for the same will be announced on October 18.

However, the exam schedule has not been released yet.

The board had said the exams will be objective and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes.

The exams will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am in view of the winter season.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for Classes 10 and 12 board exams in 2021-22 announced by the CBSE in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

