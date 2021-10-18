STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh industries want ‘first right’ over coal

Owing to such massive coal reserve, the state has over 250 various industrial units with captive power plants having 4,000 MW capacity.

Published: 18th October 2021 07:58 AM

Chhattisgarh’s major industries reiterated that they were receiving insufficient supply of coal from the mines in the state. (Representational Image)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid reports of power plants facing coal shortage, Chhattisgarh-based industries, including those engaged in making aluminium and steel, have asserted that citizens living in the state have the “first right over its coal and power”. 

Seeking the intervention of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, associations of the industries stated that they flocked to the states which had huge deposits of natural resources, and Chhattisgarh had nearly 18 per cent of the nation’s coal reserves. The states often promised the abundant availability of resources to attract industries and investments, hence it was the responsibility of the state governments to ensure them, they said. 

Owing to such massive coal reserve, the state has over 250 various industrial units with captive power plants having 4,000 MW capacity. Chhattisgarh’s major industries reiterated that they were receiving insufficient supply of coal from the mines in the state. “Irrespective of the control of minerals by the Centre or the states, there has to be a balance in its distribution. Why should the coal produced in the state be sent outside while the industries here continue to struggle,” said Pradeep Tandon, chairman of the state council of the Federation of Indian chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI). 

coal industries Bhupesh Baghel
