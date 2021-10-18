Congress, BJP in Madhya Pradesh spar over 'Kanya Pujan'

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The objection of Congress to the Kanya Pujan of minor girls — couple of them wearing saffron turbans — by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the bypoll-bound Raigaon (SC) constituency has kicked up a political row in the central Indian state.

On Friday, the CM had performed Kanya Pujan of minor girls to mark Dussehra festivities during the poll campaign in Raigaon. Picking up the matter, Congress leader Narendra Saluja had questioned why two girls were made to wear turbans resembling the colour of BJP flag.

“We don’t have objection to Kanya Pujan, but object to politicisation of the ritual. By making the girls wear turbans resembling the colour of BJP flag, the CM has politicised the Kanya Pujan. Where is the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which had written to administration for acting against Congress leader Ajay Singh over remarks about children consuming drugs,” Saluja tweeted on Friday. Now the same tweet has been made into a weapon by the ruling BJP.

“Kanya Pujan is our proud tradition, but the Congress is against it. We will perform it, not once but multiple times,” the state BJP chief said on Saturday. On Sunday, it was the CM’s own turn to target the Congress over the issue. “The Congress leaders are opposing Kanya Pujan by me. Then what shall I do, perform Congress Pujan. Kanya Pujan is our long- standing proud tradition. For me, Goddesses Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati are my sisters, and all daughters symboilise Devis (goddesses),” he said.

NCPCR has set guidelines

The NCPCR had in 2017, issued guidelines, banning use of children in poll campaign or related works. It had recently written to Satna district collector to act against senior Congress leader Ajay Singh over his remarks about children consuming drugs