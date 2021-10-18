STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Divisional commissioner reviews arrangements for starting international flights from Srinagar

Published: 18th October 2021 10:52 PM

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, on Monday reviewed the arrangements for starting direct international flights to and from Srinagar airport from October 23.

"Pole held a meeting regarding operation of international flights from Srinagar international airport and necessary arrangements needed to put in place and management of passengers in view of Covid pandemic," an official spokesman said.

He said the operation of international flights will start from October 23, which will connect Kashmir directly with the rest of the world.

The director the Airport Authority of India gave a presentation regarding layout plan for operation and regulation of activities at the airport, the spokesman said.

He said a threadbare discussion was held over the management of passengers during arrival and departure of domestic and international flights keeping the sensitivity of the Covid pandemic in view.

Arrangements for immigration and customs were also discussed, the spokesman said.

Pole directed officers to execute arrangements meticulously, including the management and regulation of passengers, segregation of domestic and international passengers, conduct Rapid PCR at airport for international passengers besides mandatory RTPCR test for Covid before 48 hours.

The meeting also discussed the issue of brick kilns within the eight kilometer radius of the Srinagar International Airport and alternative approach road besides other issues, the spokesman added.

