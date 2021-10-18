Five soldiers from Uttarakhand martyred in three days

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The family of deceased Indian Army Subedar Ajay Rautela never thought they were seeing him for the last time when the armyman left home this August to perform his duties. “My father was an embodiment of honesty, integrity and hard work. He always told us how these qualities were of utmost importance in everyone’s life. Cruel fate has snatched him from us. All we want from the government and the army is to eliminate hatred and terrorism so that no more lives are lost,” said 22-year-old Arun Rautela, the soldier’s elder son.

The deceased subedar’s father, Awwal Singh Rautela, who passed away five years ago, had also served in the army. Subedar Rautela is survived by three sons — Arun , Sumit and Amit. Arun has completed his engineering while his two younger brothers are still in school. Deepak Rautela, the subedar’s brother and a school teacher, said: “Bhaiya inspired us all to do good things, believe in hard work and uphold the highest standards of living.”

Five soldiers from Uttarakhand have been killed between October 14 and 16 during clashes with militants in Kashmir. Family of another martyr Naik Harendra Singh is shattered. Residents of Peepalsari village in Pauri district recalled his jolly nature and strong will. Naik Singh’s father Chhavan Singh Rawat, a retired soldier, and mother Sarojini Devi are inconsolable. Rawat said he could not gather courage to tell his wife the news of their son’s demise for hours. Sain Singh, a resident of Peepalsari, said: “Naik Sahab was a real life hero. He was full of life, always donning a pleasant smile on his face.”

