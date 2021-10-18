STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Fire in Surat packaging unit; two dead, many injured among 145 rescued

All the people rescued from the building were taken to different hospitals for treatment as many of them received injuries during the rescue process, the official said.

Published: 18th October 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

A fire fighter was injured during his fire dousing operations at Reliance Trends in Vijayawada.

Image used for representational purposes only (Prasant Madugula | EPS)

By PTI

SURAT: Two workers died after a massive fire broke out in a five-storey packaging unit in Gujarat's Surat district early Monday morning, officials said.

Around 145 others were rescued from the unit located in Kadodara industrial area, and many of them received injuries during the rescue operation, they said.

The blaze erupted in the basement of the Viva Packaging unit at around 4.30 am, officials said.

Workers who were on the top floor of the unit panicked after the fire broke out and several of them tried to escape through the windows and pipes of the building, Kadodara police station's inspector Hemant Patel said.

"A worker died after falling from the building's third floor while trying to climb down a pipe to escape the blaze. The body of another worker was found in the basement of the building. He died of suffocation caused by the smoke. Around 145 people were rescued," he said.

All the people rescued from the building were taken to different hospitals for treatment as many of them received injuries during the rescue process, the official said.

Eighteen fire tenders and two hydraulic cranes were rushed to the spot to douse the flames and rescue people trapped in the building, Surat Municipal Corporation's in-charge chief fire officer Basant Pareek said.

It took around five hours to bring the blaze under control, the official said.

"The five-storey building also has a basement from where the fire started and the flames went up to the third floor. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Surat packaging unit
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp