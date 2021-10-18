'Honour killing' claims couple in Punjab village

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a suspected ‘honour killing’ incident, a runaway inter-caste couple who had entered into a relationship was killed and their bodies found abandoned at Sappanwali village of Abohar in Fazilka district of Punjab on Sunday.

The man belonged to a Scheduled Caste (SC) and the girl to an Other Backward Classes (OBC) community. The deceased, Rohtash Kumar, 25, had worked as a mason, while Suman Rani was from an OBC category household, police said. Kumar’s throat was slit.

Both were natives of Sappanwali village of Abohar in Fazilka district. The family of the man opposed the removal of the bodies for postmortem till a case was registered against the family of the girl.

SS Mand, Senior Superintendent of Police, Moga, said, “We got information that the boy and girl were kidnapped from the house of the boy’s sister in Rohta village near Moga. Following this, a case was registered for murder, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy against the alleged accused on the complaint of the brother-in-law of the deceased boy.’’

Kumar and Suman’s families had turned down their request to get married. They ran away on September 28 and got married on October 1 after registering with the court at Chandigarh. Later, the couple went to the house of the boy’s sister. The girl’s parents came to know of the couple’s whereabouts from the boy’s sister. On Sunday, a group of 16 people entered the house of the boy’s sister and took the couple away.