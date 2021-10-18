Ideas travel faster than ideologies: BJP leader Ram Madhav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Addressing the gathering during the release of 'The Hindutva Paradigm', authored by senior BJP leader Ram Madhav, he said that USSR and China took several decades to adopt Communist ideology propagated by Karl Marx, Mahatma Gandhi's ideology of truth and non-violence, influenced by Hindutva, was instantly adopted across the world.

Madhav said that the ideas of Gandhi had travelled faster than ideologies across the world. The book was released by retired Justice G Raghu Ram at Taj Deccan on Sunday.