India's vaccination programme to be most effective in fighting COVID-19: Modi

Published: 18th October 2021 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers Covid vaccine to a  woman in Bengaluru  on Tuesday | Express

A health worker administers Covid vaccine to a woman. (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that India's vaccination programme will prove to be most effective in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and said that everyone's participation in this is crucial.

He made the comments while congratulating the people of Uttarakhand following Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's tweet that the state had administered the first dose of vaccine to all eligible persons.

This achievement of Uttarakhand is very important in the country's fight against the pandemic, Modi said in his tweet.

Comments

