Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Accused Sumit Jaiswal, 3 others arrested

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the latest development, Lakhimpur Kheri Police and the SWAT team of the crime branch on Monday arrested four more persons including Sumit Jaiswal alias Modi in connection with the violence that claimed eight lives on October 3.

The other three persons arrested in connection with the case are Shishupal, Nandan Singh Bisht, and Satya Prakash Tripathi. With the arrest of four more persons, the total number of persons arrested so far in connection with the case rises to 10.

At the time of arrest, the SWAT team recovered and seized a licensed revolver and three bullets from the possession of Satya Prakash Tripathi, said the police sources.

The police had been looking for Sumit Jaiswal who was seen in one of the videos fleeing the Thar Mahindra SUV that allegedly had mowed down the protesting farmers. Jaiswal had got the cross FIR lodged against the farmers for the lynching of three persons.

Meanwhile, Ashish Mishra and his co-accused Ankit Das, Latif aka Kale, and Das’s driver Shekhar Bharti have been sent to Lakhimpur district jail after the completion of their respective police remand. All the accused have been kept in separate cells in the jail.

The sources claimed that the SIT probing into the violence has got around 135 video clips from different sources so far. Moreover, photos and CCTV footage have also been received by the SIT which is investigating all the angles by joining the series of events that led to violence.

On the other, MoS Ajay Mishra Teni held the local police responsible for the incident. He said while visiting one of the families of the victim BJP workers that it was the laxity on the part of the district administration that led to such an incident. The minister claimed that a CBI probe would be undertaken keeping the DM, SP, and other officials under scanner in the case.