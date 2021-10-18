STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Call centre staffer killed in Indore; wife, her lover, three others held

Call centre employee Akash Midkiya was found stabbed to death after being blinded by chilli powder in Indore on October 13.

Published: 18th October 2021 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

INDORE: Five people were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a call centre staffer in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, with the deceased's wife among those held, a police official said.

Call centre employee Akash Midkiya (29) was found stabbed to death after being blinded by chilli powder here on October 13, he said.

"Our probe led to the arrest of Midkiya's wife Vartika Shrivastav, (29), Manish Sharma (35), Jitendra Verma (43), Arjun Mandloi (28) and Ankit Panwar (23).

Vartika, who works in a private hospital in Dewas district, was in an illicit relationship with her colleague Manish Sharma, and this angered Midkiya who asked them to break it off," Deputy Inspector General of Police Manish Kapuria told reporters.

"Vartika and Sharma hatched a conspiracy to kill Midkiya, and roped in Verma, Mandloi and Panwar to execute the plan. When Midkiya was returning on a two-wheeler after dropping his wife at LIG Square, Mandloi and Panwar stopped him and stabbed him to death after throwing chilli powder in his eyes. The two then shaved their heads and beards to hide from the police," the DIG said.

Over 150 CCTV cameras in a 90-kilometres radius from the crime spot were checked to crack the case, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh crime Madhya Pradesh murder
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp