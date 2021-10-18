Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh will have to quit once results of bypolls are out: Kamal Nath

By PTI

KHANDWA: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Monday alleged Shivraj Singh Chouhan government stopped the loan waiver scheme launched by the previous government led by him after coming to power last year.

He also said Chouhan will have to quit the post of chief minister after the results of the bypolls- for one Lok Sabha seat and three Assembly segments- are out on November 2.

Canvassing for a Congress candidate for the Khndwa Lok Sabha seat, Nath claimed that farm loans of 27 lakh farmers were waived when he was chief minister of Madhya Pradesh (from December 2018 to March 2020).

"After forming the government we waived the farm loan of 27 lakh farmers including 1.21 lakh farmers in Khargone, 1.17 lakh in Dewas, 1.72 lakh in Burhanpur and 58,000 in Khandwa.However, soon after BJP came to power under Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the government stopped the loan waiver scheme," Nath said addressing a rally in support of Congress candidate Rajnarayan Singh Purni in Dhoolkot and Punasa towns under the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency where the bypoll is scheduled to be held on October 30.

Nath said that even today many tribals in the Khandwa area are landless.

"When Congress returns to power in 2023, we will provide land lease to all the tribals in Madhya Pradesh," the former chief minister said.

Nath claimed he came to Dhoolkot defying the administration's advice to not go due to bad weather.

Notably, Chouhan was also scheduled to address a rally in Dhoolkot, cancelled it at the last moment due to the inclement weather.

Criticising Chouhan, whom Congress had labelled "ghoshnaveer" (a person who makes only announcements) in the run-up to the 2018 assembly polls, Nath said in the last 16 years Chouhan made 22,000 announcements, but now his time of making announcements is coming to an end.

"After the results of the bypolls come out on November 2, Chouhan will have to leave the post of the chief minister," he claimed.

Nath said in the last 21 years, BJP had won seven out of eight times in the elections held in the Khandwa area.

"However, this time, the people of Khandwa will script a new history as they are tired of BJP's false promises and announcements," he said.

The Khandwa Lok Sabha byelection was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan.

Besides, bypolls will be also held on October 30 for three vacant assembly seats of Prithvipur, Raigaon and Jobat.