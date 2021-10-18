STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man attacks four, including cleric, over use of loudspeaker for azaan in Uttar Pradesh

A man allegedly attacked four people, including a cleric, over the use of louspeakers for azaan in Thanwa Mundiari village.

Published: 18th October 2021 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 12:23 AM

Loudspeakers

For representational purposes

By PTI

BASTI: A man allegedly attacked four people, including a cleric, over the use of louspeakers for azaan in Thanwa Mundiari village here on Sunday evening, police said.

Circle Officer Kalvari Alok Singh said they received information from the pradhan that there had been a fight between people of two communities in the village.

On reaching there, the police found out that a man attacked the cleric, who going to azaan, with a stick as he was opposed to the use of loudspeakers, the CO said.

When other people tried to rescue the cleric, they were also attacked by the man, who belonged to a different community from them, he said.

Police said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and additional force has been deployed in the village.

The injured people have been hospitalised, they said.

