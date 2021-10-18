STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MVA govt interested in creating disputes to divert people's attention from basic issues: BJP

(From Left) Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP chief JP Nadda, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and party leader Pravin Darekar. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, on Monday alleged that Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's only agenda is to divert the attention of the people from basic issues by raising new "disputes" every day.

Addressing a press conference here, Darekar said that no leader from the MVA- which includes Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress- is ready to talk on the work done by the state government for the development of Maharashtra in the last two years.

Darekar's statement came hours after Shiv Sena mouthpiece "Saamana" slammed the BJP against the "misuse" of Central agencies to target leaders of the MVA.

The editorial in "Saamana" said the BJP uses the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, I-T (Income Tax department) and the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) for its agenda.

"Thackeray exposed these attacks being made through the ED and CBI…the attacks are like using Shikhandi as a shield," it said.

On "Saamana" claiming that BJP was "smoking a low-quality weed", Darekar said the level of criticism has crossed limits while targetting BJP leaders.

"People in Maharashtra know it well who takes the side of (those consuming) drugs and weed," he said.

Queried on NCP chief Sharad Pawar targetting the Centre over its approach towards non-BJP states, Darekar said it will be a welcome move if Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray take a stand on development issues concerning Maharashtra.

"PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah are capable of making decisions about the Central government," he said.

When asked about Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's comments on the abrogation of article 370, Darekar shot back saying does Raut consider the scrapping of the article a mistake? "You should not worry about the security of Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Amitbhai (Amit Shah) is capable of taking care of it," said Darekar.

In a dig, Darekar said it will be in the interest of Shiv Sena if it tries to understand what is going on in the minds of Shiv Sainiks as there is "unrest" among Sena leaders, MPs and MLAs.

"The current Shiv Sena is dominated by outsiders. I challenge Shiv Sena to count the number of outsiders in both the parties (Sena and BJP)," he said.

To a query on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's concept of "Hindu Rashtra ", Darekar said the BJP was not aware of it.

