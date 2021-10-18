STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition putting hurdles in development agenda, says BJP president Nadda

Nadda cited its welfare measures during the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the Modi government's agenda of development and pro-poor programmes.

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Accusing opposition parties of trying to put hurdles in the government's agenda of development, BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday that his party members have worked for the nation keeping in mind not only "political indicators" but also "social indicators".

In his address at the BJP's national office bearers meeting, Nadda cited its welfare measures during the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the Modi government's agenda of development and pro-poor programmes like free grains and asserted that the ruling party has worked to change the definition of politics, official sources said.

Briefing reporters, party vice president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh said the meeting of the office bearers will put in place the party's agenda for the next few months, and noted that it comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaging in extensive deliberations with BJP's organisational leaders over the last few months.

The BJP has shown as to how party members can be relevant and helpful to the society while working for the organisation, Singh said.

"BJP members have worked for the nation keeping in mind not only political indicators but also social indicators," he said.

He said the Congress has seen a dip as it has ceased to be active on grassroots issues.

Nadda, he added, also lauded the Modi government for free distribution of grains to the poor during the pandemic and the ongoing vaccination drive, which is set to cross 100 crore doses.

