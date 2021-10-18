STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police inspector runs over two girls in Punjab, one dead, another injured

Following the accident, traffic was blocked by locals who sat on a dharna on the highway causing a traffic jam

Published: 18th October 2021 03:28 PM

Police, Crime

Sources said that the vehicle was driven by Amrit Pal Singh, an inspector with the Punjab Police posted at Harike Pattan (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: One girl died and another was seriously injured when they were run over on Monday by a vehicle driven by an inspector of the Punjab Police.

Both the girls were standing on the roadside at Dhanewali village on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway when the car hit them. While one died on the spot, the other was injured and rushed to a local hospital where she is under treatment. The deceased girl has been identified as Navjot Kaur who was working at a local car showroom.

Sources said that the vehicle was driven by Amrit Pal Singh, an inspector with the Punjab Police posted at Harike Pattan. He was living at Hoshiarpur and the vehicle was also registered there. Singh who has been arrested was driving and was alone in the vehicle.

Following the accident, traffic was blocked by locals who sat on a dharna on the highway causing a traffic jam. There were long queues of vehicles standing on both sides of the highway.

Sources said that as per CCTV footage obtained by the police, a white Brezza car ran over both the girls. Though the girls took a step back after seeing the vehicle approach, the car still rammed into them.

Punjab Police
