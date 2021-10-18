STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains lash most parts of Madhya Pradesh; CM Chouhan postpones Khandwa LS bypoll campaign tour

A low pressure area lying over south-west MP was causing the wet spell, IMD Bhopal office's senior meteorologist G D Mishra said.

Published: 18th October 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Most parts of Madhya Pradesh received rains in the last 24 hours and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also postponed his campaign tour on Monday to Khandwa, for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll there, due to the rough weather, officials said.

Almost the entire state received post-monsoon showers in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday and more rains are likely over the next couple of days, P K Saha, senior meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal office, told PTI.

"Western parts of MP received more rainfall than the eastern areas," he said.

CM Chouhan postponed his Monday visit to Khandwa due to the inclement weather, an official from Chief Minister's Office said.

The overnight rains caused slush at the venue where the CM was supposed to address public meetings, ahead of the Lok Sabha bypoll in Khandwa on October 30, the official said, adding that there was also a forecast of more rain in the area.

A low pressure area lying over south-west MP was causing the wet spell, IMD Bhopal office's senior meteorologist G D Mishra said.

The interaction between the easterly and westerly winds was also resulting in rains in the state, among other reasons, he added.

According to Saha, Karhal area in Sheopur district received the highest 312 mm rainfall in west MP, while Niwari city recorded the maximum 101 mm downpour in the eastern part of the state in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

The state capital Bhopal received 48.1 mm downpour during the same period, he said.

The wet spell is likely to prevail for two more days, he added.

